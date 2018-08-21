SMUD Fundraiser to Help Build Baseball Field for Local Boys and Girls Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Karma is out in South Sacramento with volunteer SMUD employees who are hoping to make a difference in the community by building a baseball field for the local Boys & Girls Club.

The SMUD BLT team envisions that the new baseball field will help the Club with their goal to provide a place where kids can feel safe, connect with others, and build the skills and confidence they need to achieve their goals. Slated for the Lemon Hill neighborhood in South Sacramento—an area identified by the California Endowment as 1 of the 14 areas of greatest need in the state—the field will help the Boys & Girls Club continue to offer a wide variety of activities in an underserved community.

They need to sell about 400 tickets to the Rivercats game on August 25, to raise approximately $100,000 to provide the kids a nicer place to play ball outside.

Click HERE to see how you can help.