Stockton Animal Services Investigating Dead Dogs Left along Scotts Avenue

STOCKTON -- Arriving for a typical day at work, something odd caught Michael Saxon's eye.

"When I walked over I could see there was a dog in there," Saxon said. "I was like, 'Oh man.'"

He had found a dead pit bull in a blue bag, mangled and left on the side of Scotts Avenue in Stockton.

"I was shocked. I was sad. I was angry at the same time. I don’t know how somebody could do that to these animals," Saxon told FOX40.

But to make things worse for this area, this isn't the first time this has happened.

"There was another one that was left here about two months ago, I guess. And he was burned until there was nothing left," Saxon said. "Then this guy was left here so I knew this was somebody that’s abusing these dogs."

Stockton Animal Services often gets reports of abuse or neglect, but say it can be hard to prove whether those cases are intentional.

"We see some pretty bad things and even our veterinarians have a hard time, like, 'Is this road rash? Or was it a dog fight?' It's really difficult," said animal services manager Phillip Zimmerman.

The only way to know for sure is a necropsy, but those can be pricey.

While the investigation into whether these cases were animal cruelty runs its course, Saxon hopes no other dog has to suffer.

"It infuriates me. I actually want to hurt the person because dogs don’t know much," Saxon said. "They are just little animals, they are full of love."