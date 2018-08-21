Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Function is a positive, monthly, free event for youth & families to enjoy and benefit from, and for our youth & family service organizations and groups to coordinate and support each other's efforts and activities. We will feature arts, music, entertainment, education, workshops, health & nutrition, resources, challenges, competitions, and more!

This free event will be held from 10am-5pm , every last Saturday of the month, starting on August 25 , 2018 . We also intend to provide free food for participants, as well as other gifts and prizes.

For this event to grow and develop organically, your participation, support and feedback is necessary for The Function to properly "function" as a truly community-based cooperative action.

More info:

The Function

Saturday

10am - 5pm

Catalyst Real Estate Parking Lot, Stockton

(209) 740-7956

KXVS.org/TheFunction