Tracy Residents Blast Their City Council Over Police Chief’s Firing

TRACY -- He was fired without any explanation to the public and now community members are demanding answers about why Larry Esquivel is no longer their police chief in Tracy.

Angry voters maxed out the 200-seat council chamber, filled hallways and a 40-seat overflow room as they came to complain about the firing.

Word spread last Wednesday that Esquivel was out but the city manager would only say it was a personnel matter.

Some council members say they did not even understand why.

Led by members from the Tracy's Police Officer's Association, the public accused the mayor of unfairly blaming the chief for a failed deal to police Lathrop and for the city's homeless problem.

"Now the interim city manager and the mayor are trying to make the police chief the scapegoat and blame him for this miscommunication," said Tracy Police Officers Association President Ricardo Hernandez, eliciting a loud round of applause from the crowd.

There has been no word on any action from the council given the public sentiment expressed about the chief's removal.