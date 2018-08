WOODLAND — A woman’s death is being investigated as a homicide after her body was found in a massage parlor in Woodland.

Around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Woodland Police Department were called to Cottonwood Massage on Cottonwood Street, where the woman was found.

The cause of the victim’s death has not been reported. There is currently no information regarding a suspect or suspects.

Stay with FOX40 News for more updates.