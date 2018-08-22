Agreement Between Stockton, Caltrans Provides Jobs to Homeless

STOCKTON — A new agreement between the City of Stockton and Caltrans means jobs for the homeless.

People experiencing homelessness will have a chance to pick up litter on Caltrans property starting in October for minimum wage. Up to 125 people a year will be hired.

“Individuals who are experiencing homelessness and connect them with a job and a paycheck to help clean up the city,” Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs said.

Ready To Work San Joaquin will be the employer. The group’s executive director, Jon Mendelson, says their staff will also provide housing.

“If you just provide somebody a paycheck for a day that really doesn’t move the needle, it’s not enough for them to secure housing, it’s not enough for them to pay for any of their living expenses,” Mendelson said.

Workers will get minimum wage, sick leave and, if needed, mental wellness, substance abuse and educational help.

“We’re going to address all of those needs on a case-by-case basis with our clients,” Mendelson told FOX40.

The program runs for three years but Mayor Tubbs says it may be expanded. The city also allocated $185,000 to beautification projects.