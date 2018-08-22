Go
Search
Replay:
Studio40 Live
FOX40 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX40
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Traffic
Seen on FOX40
Studio40 Live
Events
Weather
77°
77°
Low
56°
High
85°
Thu
55°
83°
Fri
54°
85°
Sat
54°
89°
See complete forecast
VOTE NOW: Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite
BTW
Posted 1:40 PM, August 22, 2018, by
Studio40 Live Staff
,
Updated at 12:40PM, August 22, 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Google
Pocket
Tumblr
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
FINAL QUARTER
FOX40’s Final Quarter is back! Tune in Friday night at 11 for all the high school football action.
Popular
Photographer Who Fell from Lodi Parking Garage Identified
After Delays, Cracker Barrel Opens in Sacramento
Friends Speak Out on Teen Killed in Late Night In-N-Out Shooting
Lodi Police Investigating Deadly Shooting in In-N-Out Burger Parking Lot
Latest News
Solano County Inmate Caught Attempting a Murder-for-Hire Plan Against Two Children
Stockton Pride Festival
Midtown Farmer’s Market
Big Green Egg!
Studio40 LIVE
We’ll Miss You Lindsay!
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.