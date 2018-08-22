CHP: Car Stopped at Stockton Intersection Hit by Arrow

STOCKTON — The CHP posted pictures Wednesday of an arrow sticking out of a woman’s car.

Apparently, the driver was simply sitting in her car at a red light on State Route 26 and Stokes Avenue when she heard a thud.

When she looked in the direction of the noise she saw the arrow sticking out from the hood of her car on the passenger side.

The CHP has not reported where the arrow came from or who shot it. They did issue a warning saying to never “discharge weapons into the air, even arrows.”

No injuries were reported.