Man Shot, Killed in North Sacramento Near Arden Way

SACRAMENTO -- Authorities are on the scene of a homicide near Arden Way near Old North Sacramento.
A man was found shot and killed in the area of Empress Street and Cavaldo Avenue.
The incident happened around 1:11 a.m. Authorities received a notification of the shooting from a ShotSpotter in the area followed by calls from residents in the area.
Investigators say the deadly shooting may have been a result of an altercation they responded to in that area two hours prior.
No arrests have been made.
