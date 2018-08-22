Man Shot, Killed in North Sacramento Near Arden Way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Authorities are on the scene of a homicide near Arden Way near Old North Sacramento.

A man was found shot and killed in the area of Empress Street and Cavaldo Avenue.

The incident happened around 1:11 a.m. Authorities received a notification of the shooting from a ShotSpotter in the area followed by calls from residents in the area.

Investigators say the deadly shooting may have been a result of an altercation they responded to in that area two hours prior.

No arrests have been made.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.

The man was found outside an apartment building on Empress and Calvado. Investigators say they got their first heads up about the shooting through a “shotspotter” in the area. After that they got 911 calls about the shooting. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/ysV3WLcwl8 — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) August 22, 2018

Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man outside of an Arden area apartment building at around 1am. Investigators are looking into the possibility the suspect and victim and had an altercation earlier in the night. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/gBaLPxRJUN — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) August 22, 2018