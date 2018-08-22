VOTE NOW: Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite

Man Shot, Killed in North Sacramento Near Arden Way

Posted 5:38 AM, August 22, 2018, by , Updated at 05:34AM, August 22, 2018

SACRAMENTO -- Authorities are on the scene of a homicide near Arden Way near Old North Sacramento.

A man was found shot and killed in the area of Empress Street and Cavaldo Avenue.

The incident happened around 1:11 a.m. Authorities received a notification of the shooting from a ShotSpotter in the area followed by calls from residents in the area.

Investigators say the deadly shooting may have been a result of an altercation they responded to in that area two hours prior.

No arrests have been made.

