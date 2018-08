Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- As students in Rancho Cordova head back to class they're seeing a new face on campus.

Zoey is the newest addition to the Rancho Cordova police force and the 20-month-old German shorthaired pointer just started her new assignment as a police K-9.

"She's trained to detect five types of narcotics, firearms and ammunition," said Rancho Police Officer Steve Lecouve.

Now Zoey spends her time patrolling campuses throughout the Folsom Cordova Unified School District.