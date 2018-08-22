Solano County Inmate Caught Attempting a Murder-for-Hire Plan Against Two Children

SOLANO COUNTY — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office uncovered a murder-for-hire plot by a man who was previously arrested on child molestation charges.

Investigators say Rodney Thomas Jr. was caught soliciting multiple inmates in Solano County Jail to murder two local children.

Multiple agencies participated in the under-cover operation inside the Solano County Jail after being alerted by correctional staff.

The District Attorney is attempting to add five charges of solicitation to commit murder to his previous charges.

Thomas is expected to appear in court on September 5.