Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the largest LGBT+ party in the Central Valley! Produced by the nonprofit organization San Joaquin Pride Center (SJPC), all proceeds from the festival go toward keeping our local LGBT Pride Center doors open. With a children’s hour and headline performance by Prince protégé Jill Jones, you wont want to miss this family friendly celebration of diversity.

More info:

Stockton Pride Festival

Saturday

11am-7pm

Weber Point Event Center

(209) 466-7572

StocktonPride.com