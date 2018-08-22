Trump: ESPN Not Showing Anthem is ‘Terrible’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says ESPN’s decision to not show the national anthem before its broadcasts of “Monday Night Football” games this season is “terrible.”

Trump told hundreds of supporters packed into the Charleston Civic Center in West Virginia for a campaign rally Tuesday night that “while the players are kneeling … you’re all proudly standing for our national anthem.”

Trump says: “The ESPN thing was terrible.”

ESPN says its decision is consistent with how it has handled similar situations in previous years.

Trump has been in a long-running dispute with the NFL over players who kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice. He has called players who kneel during the anthem names and says they should be punished.