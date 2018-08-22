Woman Claims Armed Men Threatened Her on Auburn Trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN -- Law enforcement agents in Placer County increased patrols after a jogger claims two men verbally assaulted her Monday afternoon near the Black Hole trail in Auburn.

The trail is a popular place for joggers and people out walking their dogs.

"This trail has at least a half dozen other trails that branch off from it," said Christopher Hamel, who likes to hike the trail.

But a jogger running along the trail near Robie Point told police two men verbally threatened her, one with a knife on his hip.

"It’s an unusual circumstance for this kind of thing to happen," said State Park Auburn Sector Superintendent Mike Howard.

The woman told police she was running along the trail when she came across the men in a creek area.

"She felt in fear for her safety and ran away from them and called us to report it," Howard told FOX40.

"It’s not too surprising that people would prey on people out here," Hamel said. "It’s close enough to the city that’s it’s accessible but it's far enough away that middle of the day like this, there's only a few people out here."

Park rangers say several agencies joined in to search for the two men.

"We’re still looking for two white male adults," Howard said. "One of them yesterday had an orange and white striped shirt on and the other had a hunting or bowing knife on his hip."

Now people like Hamel say they're keeping their eyes open for anything suspicious while on their daily hikes.

"I know a lot of people like to wear headphones but just keep whereabouts of your surroundings," Hamel said.

Police say they don’t have any leads but are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact State Park officials or Auburn police.