32 Bottles Containing Date Rape Drug GHB Found in Rancho Cordova Home

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Two suspects with a history of drug-related crimes were caught with date rape drugs in Rancho Cordova.

Investigators located 32 bottles, around 112 ounces in total, containing gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, or GHB, in a suspect's home.

"It is a large amount in the context of when it's used for sexual assault," said Julie Bornhoeft with Women Escaping a Violent Environment. "Is getting that off the street represents a significant number of people who will not be victims."

Bornhoeft says even though it's fallen out of the headlines, GHB still features prominently in many of the crimes that prompt women to come to her group for help.

Michael Manoff, 78, and 44-year-old David Culfa were arrested Wednesday when officers searched Manoff's Rancho Cordova home.

The surprise visit by officers was an initial compliance check for the probationers, who were co-defendants in a previous case involving the sale of a controlled substance. Such a check comes within 30 days of an offender being placed on probation.

"In the history of our department not had many occurrences where we've come across this type of substance and the quantity," said Sacramento County Supervising Probation Officer Brad Marietti.

Adding to the oddity of what officers say they uncovered were 100 empty pill capsules and $2,500 in cash.

"There are individuals like this who are continuing in a behavior that puts the public at risk," Marietti said.

When it comes to what GHB can do, aside from leaving a victim incapacitated, Bornhoeft says "it also leaves victims with little to no memory of what happened."

"Making it an even greater barrier for them in reporting the rape and seeking justice," Bornhoeft said.

No one answered the door when FOX40 visited the home where the GHB was found. Others along Angie Way would only say they did not want to talk about what officers report was happening nearby.

Women's advocates hope anyone who's ever fallen victim to this drug or someone who's used it for an attack will say something.

If you need help following an attack dealing with GHB or another date rape drug you can call WEAVE's 24/7 hotline for help at 916-920-2952 or 1-866-920-2952 toll free.