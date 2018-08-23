Modesto’s New Amphitheater to Open Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Set among fruit orchards, farmland and few homes a 3,500-capacity amphitheater is set to open in Stanislaus County Friday evening.

The tools, tractors and crews will soon be gone from The Fruit Yard Amphitheater. Soon those sounds will be replaced by Grammy Award-winning singer Amy Grant.

"I feel a little relieved, yeah. Be glad to get through this first one," said owner of The Fruit Yard Joe Traina.

Traina is gearing up for the venue’s very first act. He says his dream took two and a half years to complete.

"We had some issues with neighbors being concerned and stuff," Traina said.

A neighbor FOX40 spoke to said he was worried the music would be too loud and the traffic crowded.

"So we came up with a good neighbor policy and everything’s worked out," Traina told FOX40.

Traina says the music will stop at 10 p.m. on weeknights and at 11 p.m. on weekends. He says there are plans in place to ensure the venue and neighbors will be in harmony.

As far as traffic congestion, Traina says there will be a CHP officer and volunteers to help with that.

There are no other acts planned for this year. Traina plans to host a Christian group and even theater shows in the years to come.