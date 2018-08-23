Stormy Daniels is Coming to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Adult film actress Stormy Daniels is coming to the Sacramento area.

Daniels, 39, will perform at Gold Club Centerfolds in Rancho Cordova on Oct. 5 and 6.

Ticket prices will range from $15 to $20.

She made headlines this year after saying she had an affair with Donald Trump before he was president and was paid to keep it quiet.

On Tuesday, Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts including tax evasion and campaign-finance violations cited involvement of unnamed corporate executives in schemes to pay two women — including Daniels — to keep quiet about claims they had affairs with Trump.

Court papers showed Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 using a sham home equity loan before he was reimbursed through the Trump Organization using false invoices.