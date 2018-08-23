Man Arrested in Massage Parlor Employee’s Stabbing Death

WOODLAND — The Woodland Police Department announced an arrest in the deadly stabbing of a massage parlor employee.

At 5:44 p.m. Tuesday, a customer walked into the Cottonwood Massage studio and found 51-year-old Junying Lu dead. She had been stabbed multiple times, according to the Woodland Police Department.

While looking over surveillance footage from the area of the shopping mall on Cottonwood and Cross streets, detectives noted a person of interest.

On Thursday, officers found the person of interest near the shopping mall. The police department later identified 27-year-old Rohail Sarwar as the suspect in Lu’s murder. He has been arrested and booked into the Yolo County Jail.