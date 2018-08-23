Pet Week: Toys and Gadgets for Anxious Pets

It can be hard to head for the door when you’re leaving an anxious pet home alone. Taking care of an animal with anxiety isn’t easy but there are toys and devices that can help relief stress for the both of you.

This morning at 6:45, we’ll show you how the following items work.

Furbo

Furbo is a dog monitor camera that lets you check in on your pet and talk to them with the 2-way communication feature through an app on your phone. You can also reward them; with one touch of a button the machine shoots out food to give your animal a special treat. The camera can also be used for training and alert you when your dog barks when you are away.

Thunder Shirt

This is a natural way to treat your pet’s anxiety. When put on an animal, the jacket applies a gentle constant pressure that has a calming effect. It is the same idea as swaddling a baby. Studies show that pressure wraps can promote relaxation and reduced anxiety.

Kong Wobbler

Nothing beats a good old-fashion toy. Kong toys are made to keep your dog or cat busy. Just stuff it with your pet’s favorite treat and it will keep your furry friends engaged while you are away. The toys can also help with destructive chewing, barking and digging.