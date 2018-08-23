Training at Travis Air Force Base Puts C-5M Super Galaxy to the Test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- A simulation at Travis Air Force Base is a training exercise but a potentially ground-breaking one that could allow the United States Air Force to double the number of patients able to be evacuated and medically treated aboard one vessel.

It’s all about getting their biggest player in the game. At 247 feet, the C-5M Super Galaxy is the largest plane in the Air Force’s fleet.

The week-long training at Travis Air Force Base is the largest scale effort to date to test if the plane is suitable for aeromedical evacuations.