Our Victory Outreach Stockton’s Family Fest and My City Concert is an event that is focused on the Stockton community to come and experience a safe environment for the whole family. There will be free haircuts for boys and girls, backpack giveaways, puppet show, live skit, positive music concert, rock painting, game booths and so much more.

More info:

Victory Outreach Family Fest

Saturday 5pm - 10pm

Free

2725 Waterloo Rd, Stockton

VOStockton.org