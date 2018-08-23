Your Weekend, August 23

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Pedro and Simone have a list of fun activities you can fill your weekend with.
Sam Smith: Thrill Of It All Tour
Golden 1 Center
Fri 7pm
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/sam-smith-thrill-tour/
Race for the Arts
William Land Park
Sat 7am-1pm
Tales and Ales Fundraiser
Fairytale Town
Sat 5pm-8pm
Our Street Night Market
Warehouse Artists Lofts
Sat 7pm-1am
MAKE IT A NIGHT!
Elk Grove Regional Park
Residence Inn by Marriott Sacramento Downtown
Sat 10am-5pm
Food: La Favorita Taqueria
Drink: Old Town Pizza and Tap Room