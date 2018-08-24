Father, Storyteller, Puppeteer: How a Sacramento Man Connected with Happiness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Let’s take a walk through the head of puppeteer Peter Bond.

A little state of the art stage craft, a little state of the art medicine.

“To be honest, it’s anti-depressants,” Bond said.

Bond showed FOX40 his garage, a kind of an incubator for his weird world.

Bond is an old-school tinkerer.

He gets an idea, and he’ll try it, and when it doesn’t work, he’ll try it again.

Over the course of days and weeks, he takes that idea in his head, and turns it into a creature on the stage.

Bond didn’t always see the joy. He spent much of his adult life working as a real estate agent -- and battling depression.

“I was in a bad place for a long time,” he told FOX40.

Now he’s a storyteller, a stay-at-home dad and a self-taught puppeteer.

His latest show, Galaxy Express: Rescue on Athos 4, is playing at the Howe Avenue Theater.

“I love being a character. Like, being a character, creating these voices,” puppeteer Evan Widjaja said. “Our target audience is kids. Making kids laugh and smile is great.”

Bond says if you’re looking for the key, looking for how to connect, you have to look them right in the eyes.

“A lot of them have blinking mechanisms, and things like that. That alone, just having the eyelids move, does something amazing to bring a creature to life,” Bond said.

But it in a much broader sense, it is his life he is building here, putting out on stage.

Purple, green or bright red, weird as it may be, may it also be deeply human. Not despite it, but because of it.

For more information and show times, click here.