Mother Fights Cancer While Searching for Answers to Her Son’s Murder

WOODLAND – Friday, four suspects charged with the murders of two Yolo County teenagers appeared in court.

David and Jonathan Frost, Chandale Shannon and Jesus Campus were all charged with murder and kidnapping; after Enrique Rios and Elijah Moore disappeared in the fall of 2016.

Enrique's mother has quietly been fighting for answers -- for months.

For almost two years, Lola Rios Gutierrez spent all her energy fighting for answers about what happened to her son Enrique and his friend Elijah.

Now she’s going public with her own personal fight as she continues her search for answers.

A mother's nightmare. First, Lola Rios' teenage son disappeared - along with his friend in 2016.

Then this summer, she found out arrests were made for the boys' murders.

"She was actually in the hospital when she got the call from the detectives that said we have arrested four people," said Rebecca Macias, Lola’s friend.

Lola was in the hospital because she's been battling breast cancer.

Her friend Rebecca spoke on her behalf.

"She would wear her wig put on her happy face for everybody," said Macias.

Recent photos show Lola looking composed.

But now she's sharing her reality; raw, vulnerable, with no makeup and no wig.

"They had to do a double mastectomy. She was keeping that quiet because she didn’t want it to take away from the story of her son," said Macias.

Lola is still waiting for investigators to find Enrique and Elijah’s bodies.

She wants to lay her son to rest.

"She is hoping to live long enough so she can put Enrique to rest and have a place if the worst happens to go and say goodbye," Macias said.

She also wants the truth about what happened to the teenagers to be revealed.

"Maybe one of them would have compassion and know that they did something wrong; they can’t take that back but at least give the moms what they need. At least give Lola that closure - and let the truth out," Macias expressed.

Lola had hoped she could show up to every single court appearance but she’s unable to drive and as of now, she’s still undergoing chemo.

In the meantime, the four suspects will be back in court on September 7th.