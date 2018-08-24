Nearly 200 Local Wells Fargo Employees Included in Nationwide Layoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Wells Fargo Home Mortgage announced layoffs for 190 team members in Rancho Cordova.

The company says the layoffs are the result of changes in the market this year.

Nearly 700 team members across the country received a 60-day notice yesterday.

Wells Fargo has been plagued with a series of controversies within the last year, including the massive fake account scandal.

The bank still faces a slew of investigations - including one from the securities and exchange commission and another from the Department of Justice.

Wells Fargo didn't indicate the layoffs were in any way linked to their recent problems.