Simone is out at the park with her dog Casper learning some training tips from Ashley Smentek with Gold Hill Canine.
Pet Week: Dog Training with Gold Hill Canine
-
FOX40 Celebrates Pet Week!
-
Pet Week: Safety Dog Leash
-
Beale Air Force Base Gets Upgraded Training Facility for K-9s
-
Adopt a Pet: Bruce
-
Pet Week: Toys and Gadgets for Anxious Pets
-
-
Classes Train Curious Dogs to Keep Away from Rattlesnakes
-
Vacaville Officer Adopts Dog She Rescued from Nelson Fire
-
Adopt a Pet: Nina, Front Street’s Clear the Shelter Event
-
Canine Stars at the Sac County Fair
-
Emotional Video Shows Lost Dog Reunited With Marysville Family
-
-
Dog Dies During Delta Air Lines Layover in Michigan
-
Babysitters Accused of Forcing Kids to Lay on Nails, Drink Their Own Urine
-
JetBlue Joins Other Airlines in Restricting Support Animals