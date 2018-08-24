× Shooting Near Armijo High School in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — Police confirm that a shooting took place Friday evening around 5 p.m. near Armijo High School in Fairfield.

The Fairfield Police Department received several calls reporting a shooting in the area of Bell Avenue and Washington Street which was subsequently closed.

Officers determined there was a gun battle between two groups at the intersection. Officials say there were two victims.

Police say two suspects fled the scene and, as a precaution, Armijo High School was locked down. The two suspects were located and arrested within an hour of the shooting. The high school will remained closed while officials finish their investigation.

There is no longer a threat to the community, police say.