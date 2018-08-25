8-Year-Old Boy Sends $3 to Help Save Toys R Us

Swartz Creek, MI (WJRT) — Bradley Bridges truly is a “Toys R Us Kid.”

The toy retailer fell victim to changing times, competition and shopping habits when it closed all its U.S. stores and went out of business over the summer.

However, 8-year-old Bradley Bridges from Swartz Creek felt he had to do something to help save the company.

“Toys R Us is closing because of Amazon or Walmart. I just give back by using three $1 bills,” Bridges said.

It wasn’t much, but the gesture surprised even his parents.

“I was shocked. At first I didn’t believe him and what his intentions were. And then when he insisted on sending this $3 to save Toys R Us, my wife and I said OK,” said his father, Todd Bridges.

Bradley sent a letter to corporate headquarters with the help of his parents months ago and soon forgot about the donation.

Then a package showed up on their doorstep Wednesday, filled with swag from the company, including a couple stuffed Geoffrey the Giraffes, which was the Toys R Us mascot.

“These things, stickers, stuffed animals, ear buds, a water bottle, a bag,” Bradley added.

The package came with a letter from one of the last remaining Toys R Us employees still working at the company’s headquarters in New Jersey thanking Bradley for the kind gesture.

His family couldn’t be more proud of him and his big heart.

“Even though he might not have made a difference, but maybe it did, you know, give a good example to some of those that are out there. There’s a lot of kids that probably felt like him that were a little upset,” Todd said.

It was only $3, but for Bradley and his family, they received, not just toys, but memories that will last a lifetime.