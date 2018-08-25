A Woman’s Late Father Reveals the Gender of Her Unborn Baby Through a Recording

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VACAVILLE -- It’s a gender reveal like no other. One a Vacaville couple won’t soon forget.

Happening to a mother of nine right here in northern California.

Jennifer Jones-Prothro’s husband was given the task of coming up with a creative way to reveal the gender of their unborn baby - due in December.

And that he did - all caught on video - and shared around the world.

“Hello, Jenny, this is your father.”

A simple phrase brings tears to Jennifer’s eyes.

“My dad battled prostate cancer for 16 years,” stated Jones-Prothro

The mother of nine says her dad was a pivotal part of her family’s life; always there for every special moment - until he lost his battle with cancer last year.

“He was there for all the births, and so supportive always, and it’s strange for him not being around. Physically present, but James found a way to incorporate him,” Jones-Prothro said.

“This is the most creative, special way I can think of to tell you the sex of our child,” said James Prothro in the now viral video.

In honor of this granddad who never missed a moment, Jennifer’s husband, James decided to make their next baby reveal - one she would never forget.

“Just wanted to let you know - you’re having a girl,” Jones-Prothro’s late father says in a recording.

“Just wanted you to know it is a girl,” echoed Prothro.

Jones-Prothro said the recording of her father’s voice came from a voicemail she saved.

The recording ends with three final words: “love you, bye.”

Just another special moment - for this husband and wife - surrounded by the father and father in -law they say was there in spirit.

“Mr. J left some impossible shoes to fill, so I’m going to keep his shined and step in mine,” Prothro said.

Jennifer and her husband say they are going to wait until the baby is born to choose a name.

But they say they have already chosen a middle name - it's Charlie.

It's the name of Jennifer’s late dad.