HIGHLIGHTS: Final Quarter Aug. 24

Pleasant Grove at Christian Brother: 25-26 Christian Brothers
Pioneer at Rio Linda: 3-47 Rio Linda
Modesto Christian at Edison (Stockton): 20-9 Modesto Christian
Jesuit at Folsom: 14-51 Folsom
Patterson at Capital Christian: 7-49 Capital Christian
Burbank at Sheldon: 39-40 Sheldon
Rocklin at Franklin (Elk Grove): 44-7 Rocklin
Woodcreek at Kennedy: 42-12 Woodcreek
River Valley at River City: 21-7 River Valley
Fan Favorite Game of the Week
Winters at Dixon: 21-14 Winters
Pitman at Lincoln (Stockton): 49-28 Pitman