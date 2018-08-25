VOTE NOW: Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite

HIGHLIGHTS: Final Quarter Aug. 24

Posted 12:55 AM, August 25, 2018, by , Updated at 12:42AM, August 25, 2018

Pleasant Grove at Christian Brother: 25-26 Christian Brothers

Pioneer at Rio Linda: 3-47 Rio Linda

Modesto Christian at Edison (Stockton): 20-9 Modesto Christian

Jesuit at Folsom: 14-51 Folsom

Patterson at Capital Christian: 7-49 Capital Christian

Burbank at Sheldon: 39-40 Sheldon

Rocklin at Franklin (Elk Grove): 44-7 Rocklin

Woodcreek at Kennedy: 42-12 Woodcreek

River Valley at River City: 21-7 River Valley

 

Fan Favorite Game of the Week

Winters at Dixon: 21-14 Winters

Pitman at Lincoln (Stockton): 49-28 Pitman