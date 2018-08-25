Missing Teen Suspected to be With Volunteer High School Wrestling Coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- The man-hunt is ongoing for 25-year-old Phillip Maglaya; for him and the 16-year-old girl deputies think he’s got with him.

In a statement, the Stockton Unified School District acknowledges a relationship had started between the two.

Maglaya was a volunteer wrestling coach at Stockton Unified’s Franklin High School. He started working there last year, but investigators haven’t said when they believe the romantic relationship began between him and the missing student.

They believe the two might be in a truck, a 1994 green Toyota extra cab pick-up. San Joaquin County Sheriff’s investigators say be on the look-out for this license plate: 8G91493

Meanwhile, in communications with FOX40, the school district emphasized that Maglaya was a volunteer coach only.

And that he passed background checks before he was allowed to serve in that role.

The school district says it is working with law enforcement and the girls family to help ensure that she is found.