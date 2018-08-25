Students Hope Things Return to ‘Normal’ after a Shootout Caused a Lockdown at Armijo High School

FAIRFIELD — A 16-year-old is dead and an 18-year-old is in critical condition after a shootout in Fairfield Friday night.

It happened just down the road from Armijo High School where hundreds of people were watching the school’s football game.

The school was put on lockdown and two suspects were taken into custody, but students who had to hide are still traumatized.

The curb near Washington Street and Bell Avenue has been painted over— to cover blood stains left behind from one of the victims.

Police have not released the names of the victims or suspects. .

Student Noah Lauser-Jones returned to Armijo High School Saturday morning to retrieve items he left the night before.

Noah was forced to leave behind his homework and cellphone when the school went on lockdown during his football game.

“We were playing and the gun shot went off at kickoff. My heart was racing because he could come at any minute and just shoot everybody so we all just ran basically for our lives,” Noah recalled.

Police say there was a gun fight at an intersection just blocks away from the school.

Two suspects took off while the school went on lockdown.

“Then we heard that there was a possibility that the gunman was in the gym with 500 people and I was terrified because I thought my son was in that gym,” a parent, Karen Duff, said.

Police say one of the suspects was found hiding in the gym and the other was found at a house nearby.

“Just to think that somebody with a gun was on our campus with all of us…it’s scary. You never think it’s going to be this close to home. You never think something like that could really happen to you,” Duff said.

Both suspects were taken into custody before anyone else was hurt.

Now, students like Noah just want to put this scary night behind them.

“I really hope this doesn’t happen again. We can all be back to school and just be a normal, regular high school again,” Noah said.

The school district says they understand this may have been traumatic for students and six counselors will be on campus Monday if anyone needs to talk.