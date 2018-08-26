Family Mourns the Death of Fairfield Teen Killed in Shootout Near Armijo High School

FAIRFIELD — The family of a 16-year-old killed in Fairfield spoke out about his death for the first time Sunday.

Ahmar Willis was shot and killed after gunshots rang out just down the road from Armijo High School. The shootout happened just down the road from hundreds of people who were attending the high school’s first football game of the year.

“I’m just at a loss for words, honestly, to this whole situation,” said Willis’ cousin Tausha Anderson.

Police arrested two people in connection with the shooting. Their names have not yet been released but police can confirm one suspect is being charged with murder.

Anderson, who is still reeling in the news of Willis’ death, spoke to FOX40 over the phone.

#NEW: Spoke to a family member who tells me this is 16 year old Ahmar Willis and his mother. She says he was his mother’s only child. Police say Willis was shot and killed just down the road from Armijo HS in Fairfield – prompting lockdown. 18 yo injured. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/nvT24jJ5KC — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) August 27, 2018

“He’s always been a very great kid, very respectful,” Anderson said.

She described the Fairfield teen as always having a smile.

“He was raised by great parents who wanted structure, discipline, just wanted the best for their child,” Anderson told FOX40.

Police say an 18-year-old was also left in critical condition following the deadly shooting.

Anderson says her cousin was looking forward to Friday night’s game.

“My nephew plays for Fairfield High and he told my nephew he was really excited and was going to come out and watch him play,” Anderson recalled.

The family says they are working to put together a candlelight vigil for Willis’ friends in Fairfield. They say they’re focusing on the memories they have while they mourn his death.