Firefighter Adopts German Shepard Rescued in Mendocino Complex Fire

Draper City, UT (KSL) — Draper firefighters found a German Shepard while working the Mendocino Complex Fire and now he is on his way to a new home with one of them.

Mendocino Animal Shelter took the dog in and treated him after he was found huddled under a tree by the Draper City firefighters.

Firefighters said they made a quick friendship with the pup and named him Mendo.

They made it clear to the shelter employees that if Mendo wasn’t claimed, a firefighter, named Patrick, from Draper City, would adopt him.

After being neutered and cleared, Mendo is finding a new home in Utah.

Patrick picked up Mendo in Reno, Nevada, Sunday. In a post, the Mendocino Animal Shelter wrote:

“Mendo has been reunited with firefighter Patrick who found him while battling the Mendocino Complex fires. The Draper Fire Department team from Utah lost their co-worker Matt during this fire. We know Mendo will help them heal. Special thanks to Chandra and Janette, Ukiah Shelter volunteers for taking Mendo part of the way to to meet Patrick in Reno Nevada.”