Sacramento Gamers Rally Behind Their Community Following ‘Devastating’ Jacksonville Mass Shooting

SACRAMENTO -- Gunshots can be heard in the background of a live video game tournament feed from Jacksonville, Florida.

Gamers in Sacramento say they are not immune.

“As far as esports goes, it does affect the community I believe because esports is really starting to get out there, showing that this is something that's more than just sitting on your couch playing video games," said Donna Walters.

Walters and Sam Smith are organizers of Stinger esports, a group for competitive video game teams at Sacramento State. They compete with other teams and other universities.

"Almost any game you can find friends," Smith said. "It seems kind of weird but you can definitely build a community."

One Madden NFL 19 player from Sacramento sent a message to FOX40 following Sunday's deadly shooting saying he is "honestly horrified."

"I'm a very competitive player ... Now I'm worried, what if I beat someone and they aren't happy about it?" wrote MrDeoxys420.

"It's devastating, really," Walters said.

For Smith and Walters, the concern is that what happened in Jacksonville will put a chill on the growth of esports or worse yet, be blamed on esports.

"I would say that the esports communities are some of the most loving communities I’ve ever encountered," Walters said.