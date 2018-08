SACRAMENTO — Officers were in downtown Sacramento near the Sacramento County Main Jail investigating what the police department deemed a “suspicious suitcase.”

The Sacramento Police Department reports the suitcase was left on I Street, between 6th and 7th streets.

The scene was cleared by around 7:15 p.m. after officers discovered the suitcase was empty and not a threat.

Update – Suitcase was empty. Area is open again. Thank you for your patience. PIO will provide update at 7th Street / H Street. #sacpd https://t.co/BNORFExAri — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) August 27, 2018

