Serena Williams Responds after Her ‘Catsuit’ is Banned by French Open

Serena Williams has played down the news that her superhero-like ‘catsuit’ will be banned for the 2019 French Open.

Bernard Giudicelli, the French Tennis Federation president, said in an interview with Tennis Magazine that Roland Garros, one of the four grand slams, is introducing a dress code.

He insisted the new rules at the French Open — a tournament Williams has won on three occasions — won’t be as strict as Wimbledon’s all-white policy, but are being implemented because he thinks “that sometimes we’ve gone too far.”

“It will no longer be accepted,” he said of the catsuit. “One must respect the game and the place.”

But Williams, who is preparing for the US Open which gets under way Monday, was quick to quash suggestions of any rift.

“We already talked, we have a great relationship,” Williams said of Giudicelli in Sunday’s press conference.

“We talked yesterday — everything is fine guys,” she laughed.