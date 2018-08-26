The Last Full Moon of the Summer Lights Up the Sky

Stargazers, get ready because Sunday night is the last time to see a full moon this summer.

The August full moon, which reached it’s fullest stage early Sunday morning, will again be visible Sunday night. For New York City observers, for instance, the best time to see it will be 24 minutes after sunset, according to Space.com. This is the ninth full moon of the year.

If it’s anything as it looked like in Japan, US residents are in for a treat. Dennis Doucet, an avid moon photographer, captured this image of the moon shining bright over Osaka Bay, Japan.

This particular full moon has a lot of interesting names.

It’s commonly called a “sturgeon moon,” because the sturgeon, a large fish of the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water, were more readily caught at this time of year, according to Old Farmers Almanac.

It’s also known as the “green corn moon” and “grain moon,” because Native American tribes often gathered their staple crops this time of year, according to NASA.

There will be 13 full moons in 2018, says Space.com. The next one to happen, on September 24, will be the good old Harvest Moon.