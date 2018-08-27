Armijo Students Return to Class after Near-Campus Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- Students at Armijo High School in Fairfield returned to class Monday morning, days after shots rang out just a block away from a Friday night football game.

"Like minutes into the game, we heard 'pop pop' and that's when everyone started evacuating the field," Armijo senior Victor Barajas said.

Fairfield police on Friday funneled the crowd into the gym and put them on lockdown. What made the situation tenser was when students realized one of the suspects in the shooting had slipped into the gym to hide among them.

"It didn't actually happen on campus-- the shooting-- but it was a block away and when they see that, it does cause a lot of nervousness and a lot of fear," Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District spokesman Tim Goree said.

Many students had safety on their minds as they stepped back onto campus Monday morning.

"We come to school thinking we're safe and then for this to happen, this may fear some people and their parents," junior Sariah Hughes said.

Students saw an increased presence of Fairfield police officers around the campus. Several told FOX40 that added presence helps.

"I feel safe because I see all the police cars surrounding the building. I feel safe," junior Jayden Thompson said.

The district also brought in six counselors to provide support for the students and staff.

"We're a community and we're here for them and we want to make sure that any fears that they have or concerns that they have are addressed," Goree said.