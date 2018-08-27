Father of Girl Believed to be with High School Wrestling Coach Just Wants Her to Come Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Investigators are out searching for 25-year-old Phillip Maglaya, believed to be on the run with a 16-year-old girl.

On Monday, parents lined up to get their kids from Franklin High School.

"I just pray to God that they’re all safe," said parent Lenora Doss.

Doss had just heard the news that a girl at her daughter’s high school has been missing since Wednesday. Investigators think she’s with Maglaya, a volunteer wrestling coach, and that they’re involved in a romantic relationship.

"He knows what he was doing. He was a grown man messing with a 16-year-old," Doss said. "You know what you’re doing, know when you get caught, you know what’s going to happen. Then for the 16-year-old, I just pray to God she’s OK."

Investigators say Maglaya took off with the 16-year-old in a 1994 green Toyota pickup. Now investigators are out following leads and asking anyone who sees the license plate 8G91493 to call 911.

Neighbor Kaye Grover has been on the lookout.

"My kids all went to Franklin High School and this kind of hurts, seeing all these problems," Grover said. "We’ve been here so many years and then all of a sudden these problems come up like that."

The 16-year-old’s father tells FOX40 he found a note from his daughter saying she loved them and that she was safe. He says he had no idea she was seeing the wrestling coach and just wants his daughter home.

He said he just never saw this coming. She’s a great student and very involved in sports, including wrestling, where she met Maglaya, her father told FOX40.