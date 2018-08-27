Food Pantry Once in Need Now Outgrows Garage, Needs Truck and More Space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A Stockton food pantry that was recently running critically low on donations is now thriving and outgrowing its headquarters.

FOX40 first reported on the donation shortage at Heavenly Hands Kitchen Outreach and Food Pantry in May. After that report aired, community members responded with great generosity, which continues to this day.

"We have graduated to getting thousands of pounds of food a day," said founder Sandria Hampton-Gaines.

Hampton-Gaines and her husband, Big Church Gaines, say the community response was an answer to prayer.

"God is good," Hampton-Gaines said with tears of joy welling up in her eyes. "God is truly awesome."

But with the abundance comes a new set of challenges. They are running out of room in the garage where they receive and distribute the grocery donations, a garage that doubles as Big Church's recording studio, where he creates music with a positive message.

The couple had to buy four additional costly freezers and they are renting U-Haul trucks to transport thousands of pounds of donated food every week. They welcome the abundance of generosity that is helping them lovingly serve people in Stockton.

But a larger headquarters and a truck would help them continue growing and serving.

"It's awesome but we are in need of a building," Hampton-Gaines said. "We are in need of a van or a truck to actually keep this going."

They have faith there are people out there who can help with a donated space and a truck to help them in their ministry.

Heavenly Hands Kitchen Outreach and Food Pantry can be reached at 209-407-8633.