Multi-Vehicle Crash Snarls Traffic Along Highway 50 near Folsom

FOLSOM — Traffic along eastbound Highway 50 near Folsom came to a crawl Monday following a crash between several vehicles.

The CHP reports the multi-vehicle crash happened around 4 p.m. just before Folsom Boulevard. It is believed at least eight vehicles were involved.

Some parties became trapped in their vehicles after the crash, according to the CHP.

Officers and fire crews arrived at the scene around 4:45 p.m. and the scene was cleared by around 5:15 p.m.

Details surrounding any injuries have not been reported.

Around seven miles away from the crash site drivers just getting off work were stopped in the heavy traffic, which had backed up to Mather Field Road by 5 p.m.

Stay with FOX40 news for more updates.