× One Dead, Six Injured after Car Hits Tour Van in Suspected DUI

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — One person is dead and six people were injured after an SUV rear-ended a passenger van towing a trailer early Monday morning near Elk Grove.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:40 a.m. along northbound Interstate 5 at Lambert Road.

The van lost control and overturned in the center median after it was rear-ended. Investigators say the van was towing a trailer full of musical equipment.

One man, said to be in his 30s, was killed. Six others were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from serious to minor.

The woman who investigators say rear-ended the trailer was not injured. Drugs and alcohol were found in the car, the CHP said, and the woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.