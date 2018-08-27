What happens when 28 Sacramento-area business leaders hit the green in support of their favorite charities? They raise over $2 million in just a few short years. The Capital Cup is a Ryder-style golf tournament raising money for over 22 local charities. From health, to education, to those experiencing homelessness—the causes are vast and impactful. The public is welcome to get involved, by donating to their favorite charity or supporting their favorite player, online at Crowdrise.com/CapitalCup2018. One hundred percent of proceeds go to charity.
More info:
Sacramento Capital Cup
(916) 960-5350
Crowdrise.com/CapitalCup2018
Facebook: Sacramento Capital Cup