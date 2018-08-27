× Specific Lot of Children’s Advil Recalled Due to Labeling Error

A flavor of Children’s Advil has been recalled due to a dosage labeling error.

According to Pfizer, the bubble gum flavor of the 4-ounce bottles have a cup marked in teaspoons but the dosage instructions are described in milliliters.

See the specific lot information below:

Name: Children’s Advil Suspension Bubble Gum Flavored 4fl oz. Bottle

Children’s Advil Suspension Bubble Gum Flavored 4fl oz. Bottle GTIN#: 3-0573-0207-30-0

3-0573-0207-30-0 Lot #: R51129

R51129 Exp. Date: 11/20

Common symptoms of an ibuprofen overdose include nausea, vomiting, headache, drowsiness, blurred vision and dizziness.

Consumers with questions or concerns are asked to contact the Pfizer Consumer Healthcare information line at (800) 882-3845.