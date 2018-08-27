Union Mine High School Student Arrested after Getting Upset Over MAGA Hat

EL DORADO — A student in El Dorado County was arrested Monday after getting angry over another student’s “Make America Great Again” hat.

According to El Dorado Sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Prencipe, the Union Mine High School student started criticizing the other student for wearing the hat in class.

At one point, the upset student grabbed the hat, throwing it on the ground.

The student was told to leave but came back, arguing again with the hat’s owner. Prencipe says the teacher stepped in to hold back the disgruntled student, who then slapped him on the arm.

A school resource officer arrested the student, who has been taken to the El Dorado County Juvenile Hall.

The student’s identity will not be reported due to their age.