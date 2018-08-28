Armijo Football Teams Return to the Field after Shooting Shut Down Friday Night’s Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- Tuesday night was about the Indians and Jaguars but it was also about a community facing its fears.

Freshman Yahaira Lopez was one of hundreds of students who ran into lockdown spaces Friday when a 16-year-old was killed and another teen was wounded in a gun battle on a nearby Fairfield street.

"It gave me a lot of anxiety, it still does because I'm new here," Lopez said. "So it just gives me a lot of anxiety just being here now. But I know I'm safe, I know."

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested inside the locked down gym after trying to blend in with the crowds seeking safety.

No bags were checked and no metal detectors were used Tuesday night at the rescheduled games between Armijo and Jesse Bethel of Vallejo. Four Fairfield officers were on site and about 30 campus and district administrators were on hand ensuring safety.

"Our stadiums are such open spaces, we don't feel like it would create more security really in this instance. Just shake people up a little more than necessary," said Tim Goree, Executive Director of Community Engagement for the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District.

A leader of the Matt Garcia foundation and Garcia's stepfather, Ray Courtemanche, also brought an anti-violence message to game-goers. Garcia was a 22-year-old Fairfield city councilman who was mistakenly gunned down by a drug dealer. The 10-year anniversary of his murder will be on Sept. 1.