City Planners Look to ‘Revitalize’ Old Town Elk Grove by Paving the Way for More Bars

ELK GROVE -- The Elk Grove Planning Commission has voted to allow the establishment of breweries, bars, wineries and brewpubs in the historic Old Town section of the city.

Where there are several restaurants that are licensed to sell alcohol, only one stand-alone bar operates in Old Town. Bob's Club was grandfathered in when codes were established.

Now city planners say the changes will make it easier for new alcohol-centered entertainment venues to move in and add some excitement and economic synergy to Old Town.

A development project is now in the works that could bring in more restaurants, businesses and housing and the addition of bars and pubs would help generate more foot traffic to the area.

Longtime businesses in Old Town are in favor of the move and the owner of Bob's Club says competition is good.

"Because we’re going to see this area built up," said Alan Veto, owner of Bob's Club. "People are going to put money into these buildings and if they don’t do good, the improvements stay. If the business goes, somebody else brings in the business."

The City Council must now approve the changes made by the Planning Commission.