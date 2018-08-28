Deputies Investigate Shooting at Marijuana Grow Site with Ties to Mexican Cartel

GEORGETOWN — Investigators are searching for suspects involved in a deadly shooting at a marijuana cultivation site near Georgetown.

On Aug. 21, 30-year-old Miguel Cazares Robles was found with a gunshot wound on the side of a road. He was taken to the parking lot of the El Dorado Savings Bank in Georgetown before El Dorado County deputies found him.

Robles was hospitalized but died five days later.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office reports Robles, who is from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, was shot at the grow site. It is now believed the marijuana operation had ties to a Mexican drug cartel.

Now, investigators are searching for one of the suspects involved. He has been identified as 23-year-old Jesus Martin Munoz Castro from Sinaloa, Mexico. He is described as being a Hispanic man who stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall and is 150 pounds. He has black hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about this homicide you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 530-621-6600.