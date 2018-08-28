Fairfield Remembers the ‘Life and Legacy’ of Councilman Matt Garcia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- It was just about one decade ago that a Fairfield city councilman was killed.

This Sunday marks 10 years since then 22-year-old Fairfield City Councilman Matt Garcia was shot and killed while driving his car through a Cordelia neighborhood.

"Every morning I wake up I'm reminded that Matt's not here," said Garcia's mother, Teresa Courtemanche. "It doesn't seem like 10 years. It seems like just yesterday."

"It seems like we got the call last night, even today," said his stepfather, Raymond Courtemanche.

But since that tragic day, his parents, along with Garcia's best friends, have worked endlessly to establish the Matt Garcia Foundation, keeping his dream alive of helping wayward youth find their way.

"They wanted to do something," Teresa Courtemanche said. "They couldn't just let Matt die and nothing good come out of it."

"'Live in the moment. Value this gift. These aren't interruptions but they're opportunities to be the better version of who you can be,'" Raymond Courtemanche said, recalling the very words Garcia lived by.

The Matt Garcia Career and College Academy was also established to help students excel.

"Matt wasn't a straight-A student. He was in leadership, he excelled that way," Teresa Courtemanche said. "He had a love and a heart for people. And he wanted, especially youth, to know you can do anything."

Perhaps that's why at just 22, the young councilman's legacy is still very much alive. It is evident just walking around town.

Following his death, an image of him went up in countless shopfronts in downtown Fairfield. Ten years later, his picture is still up.

"So charismatic. He was authentic. When he spoke, people listened and he listened to people," Teresa Courtemanche said.

This Saturday, those images will come to life as a documentary of his life will premiere at the Downtown Theatre. The "Life and Legacy Premier" of "Keeping the Dream Alive" is already sold out -- all 366 seats. Organizers tell FOX40 they'll stream the film on the theater's Facebook page.

Garcia was also an organ donor. His parents tell FOX40 they're proud he helped extend the lives of seven others through his donation.